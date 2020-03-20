Italian Doctor Pleas For More Ipads – Isolated Grandparents Need To Say Their Last Words Online – Spain Take Note

Dr. Francesca Cortellaron, from the frontline at San Carlo Borromeo Hospital in Milan, Italy, pleas for more mini-ipads for isolated grandparents who need to say their last words.
The Italian doctor who is under siege with dying grandparents wanting to say their final goodbye to their loved ones. In an emotional post, Dr. Cortellaron said “Do you know what the most dramatic feeling is? Watching patients die alone, listening to them begging you to greet children and grandkids. COVID-19 patients walk in alone, no relative can assist.
They know they are about to leave, they can tell. They are shiny, they don’t go into narcolepsy. It’s like they are drowning but with plenty of time to figure it out. The last one was a granny who wanted to see her granddaughter. I pulled out my phone and called her on video. They said goodbye. Shortly after the grandmother passed. I have a long list of video calls by now. I call it a farewell ist. I hope they give us mini Ipads, it would take three or four, not to let them die alone”.
Her words speak for themselves.
-- Advertisement --