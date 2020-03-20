Health Workers Fighting Covid-19 Praised on Buildings in Chinese City







Health workers at a Chinese city have been praised for their efforts, by having their photos projected onto skyscrapers.

The city of Fuzhou has praised its health workers for their unparalleled efforts, during the coronavirus outbreak.

The faces of heroic doctors and nurses were projected onto buildings and screens as the healthcare workers return from coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

More than 200 doctors and nurses who had been assisting in some of Wuhan’s 16 temporary hospitals were finally able to return home after the last was closed over the weekend, as the city reported zero new cases for the first time since the outbreak began.





LED screens across Fuzhou – including buses, metro stations, public squares, shopping centres and office buildings – projected the images of nine different medical workers who had been sent to assist in the health crisis.





The faces of doctors, nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers are now being projected on 7,621 screens as the province gradually brings home a total of 1,393 health workers sent to the heart of the deadly outbreak.