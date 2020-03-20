





EURO WEEKLY READER FROM SAN PEDRO DE ALCANTARA SUGGESTS WAYS OF AVOIDING GOING STIR CRAZY DURING SPAIN’S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

ESTELLE Mitchell from The Bodyworks Health Clinic based in San Pedro de Alcantara has been in touch with Euro Weekly News to share some ideas on how our readers can avoid going stir crazy during this isolation period.

The clinic is closed at the moment due to concerns regarding the health of both the patients and staff and also at the order of the Colegio de Fisioterapeutas.

However, those who wish to can still contact them by e-mail at reception@thebodyworksclinic.com or phone 699703936 if they need advice or help.

“My granddaughter has curated a set of workout videos for us to follow each day. So far, we’ve included hip hop, cardio, yoga and I think there’s even some Zumba and Bollywood on her list! Each one no more than 30 minutes long, they get the blood pumping and work some new muscles and create new challenges.”





She also pointed out the famous “Yoga with Adriene” videos on YouTube

“Her hips workout comes highly recommended and I really like her gentle, flexible approach. A good starting point for those rediscovering or starting yoga.”





It’s fantastic to see just how many practitioners are adapting their practice to be able to offer clinical support and advice via this new medium that technology offers us.

Locally, Dr Ana Rosa Jurado, the gynaecologist at Dr Triay’s clinic in Nueva Andalucia is offering both video consultations and home visits as she has a portable ultrasound – anarosajuradolopez@gmail.com or 676467299

Also, Family Doctor, Dr Crichton-Smith and his tri-lingual team (French, English and Spanish) at the Atlantic Clinic are also offering video and telephone consultations – 952 817 425

These are wonderful resources if you are concerned about getting to a doctor or are juggling older or younger family members.

The Salud Responde App that you download onto your phone to book appointments with the Social Services also has a special “Coronavirus” button now.