Costa Blanca to get “Zip-Up” Emergency Hospital







A temporary field hospital is to be erected next to Alicante General Hospital to deal with the expected increase in severe coronavirus cases across the Costa Blanca.

The facility should be ready within a fortnight on a two thousand square metre plot of land and will have the capacity to accommodate 400 patients.

Similar plans have also been announced for Valencia City and Castellón.

The measure was announced by the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, after a videoconference with the regional health minister, Ana Barceló, and other senior Valencian government figures.

The field hospitals will be fully equipped with isolation units as well as separate reception and triage areas.

Puig announced earlier this week that an extra 846 people were being hired to boost the regional health service and that he was in talks to secure an Alicante area hotel to be used during the coronavirus crisis.

