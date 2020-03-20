Charity and aid association in Spain, Lux Mundi, announce details of their work for volunteers on the Costa del Sol







CHARITY AND AID ASSOCIATION LUX MUNDI ANNOUNCE DETAILS OF THEIR WORK FOR VOLUNTEERS ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

Dear Volunteers,

First of all, I wanted to tell you that we manage to organize ourselves to work from home so at least we are contributing with 4 people and cars less in the street and in the road. But we are available via email gloria@lux-mundi.org, inma@lux-mundi.org, marta@lux-mundi.org, or the landlines which are connected to our mobile phones 952474840 Fuengirola or 952543334 Torre del mar or Gloria’s mobile 654506249 and Fuengirola mobile 606 568 145. And we are in contact with Red Cross, Social Services and the different Christian churches to help one another.

From today the law is becoming more and more serious about going out and it is very important that we keep ourselves at home so our effort will mean that the number of infected people will not be as bad as probably expected.

Unfortunately, no-one was prepared for something like this and although there is a very good will from authorities, the infrastructure needed cannot be built in just a few days. Up to now, the Fuengirola and Mijas Town Hall offer the following services





For elderly and single residents of Fuengirola – there is a telephone and an email available: 952582544/ 952467044 and coordinadorauts@fuengirola.org. or the telephone number of the Red Cross 952471200 in Fuengirola where they are organizing volunteers to help with shopping.

The foreigners’ office of the town council is also trying to contact all the non-Spanish population to have an idea about their needs, so if you know of any elderly people who are not registered and you think they need help, please give them this numbers





For the Homeless people in Fuengirola: The Red Cross will go out to distribute food twice a day. Adintre is delivering bags with food from Tuesday to Saturday at 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. at its headquarters in the fairground, Calle de Jerez s / n.

The Mijas town hall has these telephone numbers for information and help:

Mijas Citizen Participation office: 952593644/952473125/952473963 or the web page: asociacionesmijas.es or participa.mijas.es

During these last 2 days, we have received few calls about groups who are organizing the distribution of food and help on their own. But we were told by Red Cross and authorities that All voluntary aid must be arranged through the authorities, so they can be informed about the procedure to follow. We know that all these groups mean well but the “quarantine” is not only to protect ourselves, is to protect others. We do not know if by helping other people without the proper equipment, could be contributing to spread the virus and/or bring it to our own homes and to our relatives, neighbours etc.

About paperwork in public places, all fines, MOT and all paperwork related to the town hall and tax offices has been postponed until further notice.

About transport: People can use their own car to go for shopping, medical appointments and vital matters, with their identification, the identification of the vehicle, medical appointment or something that proves that you need to go out, but only one person per car. There are cases as medical appointments with a specialist for people who are under special treatment that can go with another person but you have to prove where you are going. Also, to take someone to the airport (Flight tickets) and only one driver, the police and the Guardia Civil up to know have been very good as far as you can prove where do you go but we know also that big fines have been put to other irresponsible people who do not understand the importance of being at home.

We have been dealing with medical appointments and the hospitals have been also very helpful.

This morning Inma contacted the Social Services in Fuengirola and although homeless have the services mentioned above not all of them are in shelter accommodation as the necessary infrastructure is not ready yet. We do understand the extreme cases were taken into shelter accommodation and as far as they create new “spaces” for them, they will receive the care they need. They are expecting to be ready today or tomorrow. If we look at this terrible situation from the positive side I am pleased to think “homeless “are on the list of concerns of the town halls!!

Today we are helping to search for this girl, missing from the 2nd March but she came to Lux Mundi 2 weeks ago and we try to help her without knowing her mental situation and that her family was looking for her. We know it is not easy but if you see her please let us know as police are also helping.

I hope this information is useful and you can share it with friends if they need it but in the meantime please, please, keep safe!! You are so important for Lux Mundi and for many other people. You are all in our thoughts but mainly in our prayers!!

Un saludo

Gloria Uribe Cifuentes