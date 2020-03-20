Business, but not quite as usual







CALPE’S local government has created a crisis committee to monitor the situation of the Costa Blanca municipality during the State of Emergency

This committee, which will meet via video-conference, is composed of the Mayor’s department, the Town Clerk and the town hall’s street-cleaning, Police, General Services and Communication department as well as Proteccion Civil.

There will be no face-to-face attention for members of the public, although they can still contact the Social Services department (965837223) and Citizens’ Attention (96 583 36 00 and 900 20 40 50).

The only town hall departments maintaining face-to-face communication are the Policia Local and Social Services’ Home Care service.

Social Services and local non-government organizations will provide assistance for the elderly or those with reduced mobility. Numerous local residents have volunteered to help but although the town hall thanked them for their support and public-spiritedness, it recommended that they remained safely in their homes.





Proteccion Civil and the Red Cross have prepared a vehicle to deliver medication and food to the elderly and those with mobility difficulties and residents requiring this service should ring 647 613076 and 96 583 16 16.

Calpe town hall has also informed the public that the Policia Local, Guardia Civil and Equality departments continue to operate. If needed, they can be reached by calling 96 583 90 00, 96 583 00 80 and 96. 36 00.



