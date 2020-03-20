BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds of Brits Stranded on The Costa Pacifica Cruise Ship in France







PASSENGERS STUCK ON THE SHIP IN MARSEILLES FRANCE ARE NOT BEING ALLOWED TO DISEMBARK AFTER ORIGINALLY TOLD THEY COULD.

Only French and Italian passport holders are being allowed to leave the ship, according to tweets, passengers have started to go crazy and shouting abuse at staff as only the French and Italian passengers were been handed any information.

-- Advertisement --



More than 2,000 Argentines are also currently on the Pacific Coast cruise in international waters and are asking to return to Argentina since in Europe the situation is very complicated and there are almost no ports enabled. Of the 2,000 Argentines, the majority are older adults who are in the coronavirus risk group. NO passenger on the ship has coronavirus and there is no suspicion either.

The Costa company wants to leave the ship in Europe, which is why it says they will not return to America.

“If they land at a European port, they will all be exposed to the spread of the Coronavirus while waiting for their turn in the long line to repatriate Argentines by Aerolineas Argentinas,” the company said.

Russian tourists on the cruise ship Costa Pacifica stranded in Marseille, the Russian embassy in Paris sent a diplomatic note to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking that a solution be found, the door said on March 20 – speech of Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova.





Onboard for almost three weeks

At least 35 Russian citizens are on board this liner from Buenos Aires, she said. After leaving South America on March 3, the cruise was expected on March 21 in Barcelona. The Russians had to fly from Spain to return to their country the same day, said the spokeswoman.

“Taking into account the measure implemented by the Spanish government to prohibit the entry of foreign cruises to the ports of this country, the liner changed route and headed for Marseille for an arrival scheduled for March 19. The French authorities do not authorise the exit of tourists to Marseille, “continued Maria Zakharova.

Le Drian said “that there are 130,000 French people stranded abroad because of the coronavirus, it’s up to them to pay for their return ticket”.

In recent days, the Russian Consulate General in Marseille and the Russian Embassy in Paris have been taking steps to welcome them. However, the agreement is not yet concluded, she said.

Russia has also expressed hope that France will be understanding and can do its utmost to remedy the situation, because “people have been on board since March 9 without making stops”