An applause in appreciation of Spain’s ‘confined’ applausers at 8:10pm tonight







Many residents of Spain who are currently confined to their homes in the country’s lockdown right now, look forward to the 8pm gathering that takes place every evening from our terraces. Together, from our balconies, we applaud the efforts of our healthcare workers and those that serve us in supermarkets, including all the others in the frontline working hard to fight the battle against the coronavirus.

To show their gratitude for our applause and cheers, those on the frontline have organised an ‘applause of appreciation’ for the 8pm applauders who unite each evening to cheer them on. The campaign, #Graciasporvuestrasgracias – which translates as #Thankyouforyourthanks – is already gaining huge ground on social media. This movement is calling on the 8pm applauders to stop clapping at 8:08pm so that they can start their applause for the ‘applausers’ at 8:10pm.

One of the movement’s organisers, who is a doctor, said they organised the ‘applause for the applauders’ to thank those confined to their homes for doing their bit and ‘so that they don’t stop applauding us’. “If it wasn’t for this daily applause and encouragement, many of us might have thrown in the towel by now. But this nightly applause makes a huge difference,” he added.

It’s become an event that not only unites the country, but also one that ‘uplifts the spirits’ of those on the frontline and keeps them going, as well as that ‘community connection’ for the rest of us to look forward to. In fact, there’s a new term for it – balconing – as reported on earlier today.

In response to the #Graciasporvuestrasgracias movement, the 8pm applauders have organised a second round of applause, which will take place at 8:20pm to say ‘de nada’ – Spanish for ‘you’re welcome!’



