Additional prevention measures introduced in Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca







VILLAJOYOSA Council has today adopted additional prevention measures, with the announcement only ‘minimum essential services’ will be provided during the COVID19 crisis.

As of this morning, the only departments which will provide an ‘on-site’ service are: Local Police, cleaning, social services, cemetery and technical services.

The Mayor’s office said “all Town Hall employees must be available and reachable through their mobile device and corporate e-mail, and their physical presence may be required at any time if the needs of the service so require”.

The measures contemplated will remain in force for the duration of the declaration of the state of alarm and may be modified or stopped at any time, depending on Ministry of Health recommendations.



