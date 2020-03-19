Weddings Only Allowed Five People to Attend Under New Coronavirus Rules







The number of people attending church weddings during the coronavirus crisis will be limited to five people.

In updated guidance on the website for the Church of England, they said: “While wedding services may continue, numbers attending the ceremony in church will need to be strictly curtailed to the legal minimum.

-- Advertisement --



“Where family relatives or friends are unable to attend given the restrictions on numbering, churches will be happy to explore ways to allow others to join the service, either through platforms such as Skype, or recording the service to send at a later date to anyone unable to attend.

“Apart from the bride and groom, the physical distance should be observed as far as possible. ‘The priest does not have to touch the rings to bless them, nor does he or she have to touch the couple’s hands as part of a prayer or blessing, so it is possible for the service to proceed as normal.

“No additional church personnel will attend the service, for example organists, vergers or sound system operator etc. ‘If a couple wishes to cancel their wedding, then any fees or deposit paid to the church will be refunded in full, and if the couple wishes to postpone, the church will work with them to find a suitable future date wherever possible.”



