WATCH: Army patrolling Mallorca streets and airport







THE army has joined the coronavirus state of alarm patrols of the Mallorca capital's streets and most strategic points.

Today Thursday there has been an army presence in Palma city centre, at the port and at some commercial centres, as well as at the airport.

#Video Aeropuerto #Palma #Mallorca.Patrulla para hacer presencia y garantizar cumplimiento medidas establecidas en estado de Alerta, que ayuden a población en lucha contra expansión #coronavirus. Son del Regimiento Infanteria Palma 47 @EjercitoTierra y @policia#OperacionBalmis pic.twitter.com/g4H39BGfzn — Ejército Baleares_ET (@COMGEBAL_ET) March 19, 2020





The army was also out on the streets of Manacor.

Soldiers are working in collaboration with police officers to inform members of the public about the restrictions currently in force to try and contain the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure compliance with the government measures.





“This is a war with coronavirus which we are all going to win”, the Balearic Island army posted on Twitter.