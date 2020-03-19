UK Shop Selling Loo Roll For A Tenner – Customer Posts Viral Video Of Confrontation With Shop Owner

A video has gone viral today showing a UK shop selling loo roll for a tenner.  One customer was not amused and decided to film his outrage.  Here is the video, WATCH NOW.





