Tweet About The UK’s Chief Mouser – Larry The Cat Goes Viral







Larry The Cat from UK’s 10 Downing Street has posted a tweet that went viral. He’s described as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office and 13-year-old tabby, in position longer than the leader of any UK political party.

He provides much light relief for journalists such as Beth Rigby and Adam Boulton from Sky News when they are waiting in the rain for breaking news outside Number 10.

Larry posted on Twitter yesterday evening that “at times of uncertainty it’s good to know some things remain unchanged. Cats all over the world are lounging around at home, occasionally stretching. Please reply with pictures of what your cat (or lesser pet) is up to right now”?

Twitter was deluged with people posting photos of their cats and pets. So we say share your photos with us of your own beloved cat or pet here in Spain. Animals are precious and the love and devotion they give us humans is incalculable.







