Money saving expert Martin Lewis puts £1million into a fund to help immediate Coronavirus poverty relief







MONEY SAVING EXPERT MARTIN LEWIS HAS PUT IN £1MILLION IN A FUND TO PROVIDE GRANTS OF 5K-20K TO SMALL UK CHARITIES WHO ARE DOING/WANT TO DO IMMEDIATE CORONAVIRUS POVERTY RELIEF.

Martin posted this statement on his website: ‘We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy, businesses, personal finance and way of life. And many of those who normally help society – our charities – are going to face similar pressures right now too.

-- Advertisement --



‘To try and help I’m going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK – to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.

‘Examples could include foodbanks, charities engaged in community aid, financial advice help and more. My hope is to get the money distributed within the next couple of weeks, and I’m looking for projects that are up and running, or are in the process of being set up – as we want to deliver help at speed.

‘To make this happen – as I’m tied up with TV and MSE work providing direct coronavirus help information – I have recruited Archna, a trusted former senior member of the MSE team, and Jonathan, a charity specialist, to review and approve the applications and ensure help is spread across the UK as best as possible.’







