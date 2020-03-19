McLockdown – McDonalds customers forced into isolation boxes whilst you wait







Pictures show new isolation squares at McDonalds restaurants to be stood in whilst you wait. Customer overheard staff saying to wait in the boxes or not be served.

The pictures above was taken at Colchester McDonalds in Essex near the united football ground.

It comes as the government took to live television to ask people to not form in crowds and to stay a few metres apart.

McDonalds have closed all seating areas at restaurants in the UK and Ireland and temporarily moved to being takeaway, drive-thru and delivery operations only, to deal with the coronavirus.