Looting Begins in London as Thugs Raid Sainsbury’s for Booze Before Shutdown







A gang of thugs have been spotted smashing a Sainsbury’s shop front in south London in a night time raid for booze before the shutdown of the UK.

Six men tried stealing alcohol from the New Kent Road store in Elephant and Castle at around 10.50pm yesterday by ‘concealing spirits in their clothes.’

-- Advertisement --



Police said that Sainsbury’s staff confronted the thugs, who became ‘hostile and threatening’ and fled outside before trashing the store front.

Images emerged that show thugs throwing a blue sign at the glass entry, which shatters. A larger group then runs away, leaving a trail of carnage behind them.

The Met Police were able to confirm four arrests on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.





The Met Police said: “Staff had reported that six men had entered the store and began to conceal spirits in their clothes.

“When confronted by staff the men became hostile and threatening. When the group left one of them picked up a sign that was outside the store and damaged a window.





“Officers attended and four men aged 20, 21, 21, and 22 were arrested near the scene on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

“Enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “It’s a shame that these things are happening.”