Latest Statistics On Coronavirus For Spain And Around The World







Here are the latest statistics after midnight GMT for Spain, the UK and around the world from Worldometer. Spain is reporting 14,769 total cases with 2,943 new cases, it has 638 total deaths including 105 new fatalities. 1,081 have recovered with 13,050 active cases and 800 serious or critical cases. Let’s look at the latest figures in Europe and around the world.

China has 80,894 cases with zero new cases

Italy has 35,713 cases with 4,207 new cases

Iran has 17,361 cases with 1,192 new cases

Spain has 14,769 cases with 2,943 new cases





Germany has 12,327 cases with 2,960 new cases

USA has 9,261 cases with 2,850 new cases





France has 9,134 cases with 1,404 new cases

S. Korea has 8,413 cases with 93 new cases

UK has 2,626 cases with 676 new cases

There are now 218,723 cases around the world with 8,943 deaths and 84,386 recovered. There are currently 125,394 infected patients with 118,236 in mild condition and 7,158 in serious or critical condition.

The coronavirus is affecting 173 countries and territories and 1 international conveyance, the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan.

Notably, Russia has posted 147 cases with 33 new cases. Panama has 109 cases with 40 new cases and Portugal has 642 cases with 194 new cases.

We will keep you updated 24/7.