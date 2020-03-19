Italy’s Coronavirus death toll surpasses China







Italy has now overtaken China in number of deaths due to Coronavirus, and has now recorded a total of 3,405 deceased.

The country registered 427 new deaths in the last 24hrs. This is only slightly less than yesterday’s death toll of 475, which is the highest number of deaths in a single day reported in any country since the beginning of the outbreak.

-- Advertisement --



Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that lockdown measures in the country will be extended. It is believed that Italy is yet to reach the peak of the emergency. The country has been in lockdown for over a week, and quarantine measures have been gradually tightening to prevent as much contagion as possible.



