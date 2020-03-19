Government Says That Spain’s Andalusian Health Care System Is Ready To Serve 9,000 Infected Coronavirus Patients







The President of the Regional Government of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, announced yesterday that the Andalusian health care system is preparing to be able to serve up to 9,000 coronavirus infected patients.

Moreno announced that the region is hiring another 1,700 health care workers to deal with the rapid spread of the virus in Andalucia. He continued to reveal that in about ten or twelve days Andalucia may experience the highest peak of the coronavirus health crisis, with about eight thousand or nine thousand infected citizens.

He assured that the Andalusian health care system is prepared to deal with this surge in patients. “Hospitals will collapse, but we are ready,” he said in an interview on Canal Sur Televisión.

In the worst-case scenario, with more than 9,000 affected in a few days, the Andalusian president clarified that the Andalusian Government has a contingency plan in place so that the avalanche of cases can be dealt with by public and private hospital centres. The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has already hired 1,300 professionals and Moreno announced another reinforcement of 1,700 in the coming days, including telephone operators to attend to worried citizens.

