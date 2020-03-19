“Friends” Reunion Delayed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic







The planned “Friends” reunion is now being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety writes.

A special episode with the cast of the hit sitcom series “Friends” was set to be recorded next week and was planned to be released in May. But now the recording has been postponed until May, at the earliest, Variety’s sources have confirmed.

The “Friends” reunion is the latest of many film and series recordings affected by the coronavirus’s rapid spread around the world.

The episode is not a bonus episode of the series, but rather a reunion without script where the actors return to the recording site to collectively remember back to that time.

The plan was for the section to help launch the HBO Max platform in May, where all ten seasons of the series would also be available.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are said to earn more than 2 million dollars each for doing the reunion special episode.







