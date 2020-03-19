Four More Coronavirus Deaths Hit Costa Del Sol’s Malaga Yesterday on the Toughest Day So Far in the Region







Yesterday four more coronavirus deaths were reported in Costa del Sol’s Malaga, making it the toughest day so far in the region.

The four victims were two men, 71 and 74 years old, and two women, 81 and 85 years old, according to the Ministry of Health and Families.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 10 in the Malaga region, and a total of 333 cases have now be confirmed in the area, with 55 new cases reported yesterday alone.

To date, 859 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andalucía, with 19 reported deaths so far. Next to Malaga, the region of Granada has been hit the second hardest by the virus in Andalucía with 130 cases and 6 victims to date.



