THE annual Wacky Races Villaricos fundraising event is likely to be postponed until the last Saturday in April next year as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the organisers have announced.

The races were originally scheduled to take place on the 26th of next month.

The organisers considered October 17 as a possible alternative date, but said it was more likely they would follow the lead of several other major sporting events and delay until 2021.