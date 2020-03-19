Costa Almeria road maintenance and water services guaranteed during coronavirus crisis







THE provincial government said it has organised a special team to guarantee the maintenance of the provincial highway network and the water and waste water service during the coronavirus crisis.

The Diputacion also issued assurances that the administration’s Public Works department is fully prepared for any incident caused by bad weather.

The administration stressed that its emergency decree to confront the coronavirus crisis includes a series of measures to guarantee the property functioning of basic and essential services in municipalities of less than 20,000 inhabitants and on the province’s roads, and that it is prepared to carry out any emergency works.

“These measures allow us to confront the situation created by Covid-19 with the security of knowing that in the event of any emergency we are prepared to act immediately on the repair of the provincial roads”, Public Works deputy Oscar Liria maintained.

The deputy said the team are teleworking and therefore “we have minimum services for the maintenance of the provincial network and to guarantee the good functioning of water and wastewater services in the province.





“In short, these are basic infrastructure for citizens which can never be neglected.”

Liria also made it clear that while the state of alarm remains in force no new works will be started, with the exception of emergency situations.





“The safety and health of citizens and workers is our priority”, he stressed.

“We are going to continue providing service to the municipalities, maintaining all the guarantees for both workers and companies which work for the Diputacion in the province.”

However, works are being urgently completed on three projects to guarantee highway safety. One is the construction of three contention walls on the AL-6109 between Bedar and Lubrin.

Another is the works on the AL-6403 in Seron, while the third is the construction of pavements on Turre’s main road.

Liria made it clear the Diputacion’s suppliers had guaranteed their services and that workers would be paid for the jobs they had done.

He also called for solidarity at this time, commenting, “we have to remain more united than ever. Almerians, together, will stop this virus.”

The deputy urged the public to comply with the authorities’ recommendations, to maximise prevention measures, and stressed that “social responsibility” is the key to overcoming the crisis.