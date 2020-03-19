BREAKING NEWS: Premier League, English Football League and Football Association suspend all matches until April 30th at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19
Professional football in England will not resume until 30 April at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.


A statement from the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association, along with the Women’s professional game, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the League Managers’ Association confirmed the extension to the suspension.

coronavirus crisis.
The EFL held a board meeting on Wednesday and has agreed on a £50million short-term relief package to assist cash-strapped clubs during the coronavirus crisis.

The governing bodies had originally agreed on a suspension last Friday until early April.

The statement read: “We have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30.”

However, they are committed to ensuring the 2019-20 campaign is completed after changing an FA law to allow the season to be ‘extended indefinitely’ past the previous June 1 deadline.

A conference call was held between Premier League clubs on Thursday morning, chaired by chief executive Richard Masters, as they tried to find a way to move forward.


 






