BREAKING NEWS: 2,378 New Coronavirus Cases in Spain Elevating Total Number to 17,147 Cases







The Ministry of Health has counted 2,378 new cases of coronavirus in Spain, making the new total number of infections from COVID-19 higher than 17,000.

The coronavirus has now infected at least 17,147 people in Spain and has been the cause of death for 767 individuals, according the new figures released by the Ministry of Health. From these figures, 42% (5,717) remain hospitalised and 5.6% (774) find themselves in the Intensive Care Unit and a total of 7.8% (1,081) have been given the all clear.

-- Advertisement --



The health crisis is now equally affecting all communities and provinces in Spain, although the situation has notably detriotrated in the province of Madrid. Madrid is the region of Spain with most cases, which now surpasses the 6,000 mark.

Given the rapid advancement of this virus, the Mayor of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has highlighted that at least 80% of Madrid will contract the COVID-19 virus “and they will experience mild symptoms”, but the vulnerable population which has been quantified as 15% of the total cases “will be a problem”.



