Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer Lights Up to Support Countries Affected by Coronavirus







Brazil’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up last night to support the countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 125ft monument that overlooks Rio de Janeiro, had #praytogether projected on it in different languages.

Archbishop Orani João Tempesta held mass at the landmark during the light show and called for people to pray for the sick.

Brazil has seen 529 cases of the killer bug and four deaths since it first hit the country on February 26.

The last selfies were taken at the foot of the famous statue on Tuesday afternoon on an overcast day.





Rio is entering crisis mode as firemen roll down the streets blaring recordings urging beachgoers to stay home.





City Governor Wilson Witzel’s decree implored restaurants and bars to limit themselves to 30 per cent capacity for 15 days. The decree also suspended classes and all other activities and events that entail gatherings.