A home care helpline during the COVID19 ‘state of alarm’ is launched in Alfaz del Pi







A DIRECT line for home care help has been opened by Alfaz del Pi Council, in collaboration with the health centre, Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and social volunteers.

From tomorrow, Friday, March 20, all issues related to home care will be addressed by calling 965 887 328.

Councillor for Social Welfare, Marisa Cortes, said: “We want to emphasise the work we have been doing since last Monday, March 15, as a team and daily, with the head of the Health Centre, Mar Perez, the president of the Red Cross of Benidorm and l’Alfas, Mara Martinez, and the president of the Association of Social Volunteers, Carmen Soto, to address the cases of home care.”

The direct line adds to the services provided by the Consistory, through the website https://www.lalfas.es and municipal telephone lines for the City Council (965 888 265) and Local Police (965 887 100).

Cortes pointed out that the Department of Social Welfare of l’Alfàs “maintains a specific monitoring of each case of home care”.





She added: “The state of alarm and health crisis caused by COVID19 has not yet had any effect on the normal functioning of the service,” and said a number of people have approached the Town Hall to offer their help.

“The reaction of the people has been spectacular, their generous response has overwhelmed us, and we really thank you very much, but taking into account that home isolation prevents the proliferation of the virus, for the moment we will keep their details, and if necessary, will contact them”.





Cortes also sent a message of optimism to the people of Alfaz del Pi, and stressed the importance of maintaining unity and responsibility, complying with the confinement and hygiene standards established, “for all of us to stop the virus”.

She praised the work, professionalism and effort of the health and municipal personnel, the local volunteers and the Red Cross.

“We do not know how this will evolve, but here we are, offering assistance, asking for collaboration, we must be patient and responsible for all of us to stop the coronavirus”.