





There are upsides to the Spanish coronavirus lockdown. Facebook users in the Costa Del Sol and around the world have posted with witty comments about how their lives have been affected by COVID-19.

Here is a selection of their comments to cheer us all up in these dire circumstances:

I can still be in my pajamas after 4 pm. I don’t have to put any makeup on. It’s Sunday every day. There is no food in the shops but plenty of alcohol. Finding out whether you really like your wife. Watching “how to get away with murder” documentaries. Making babies I don’t need to see the mother-in-law Talking to my husband, he seems like a nice guy Watching yourself grow old gracefully with 2-inch grey roots

At Casa de Joffrey and Lisa, I am in lockdown heaven with Joffrey deep cleaning our flat every day, more cuddle time with my cats, bingeing on Sky News Live every day, sunbathing with factor 50 on my balcony overlooking Gibraltar and Africa, writing away to my heart’s content and seeing posts that make me laugh out loud. Let’s keep our spirits up readers, here on the Costa Del Sol, Spain, and around the world.



