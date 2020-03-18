Street cleaning intensified in Cuevas del Almanzora on Costa Almeria as part of coronavirus emergency action protocol







CUEVAS del Almanzora council has intensified the street cleaning service throughout the municipality as part of its efforts to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The works and services municipal brigade is washing down streets using a van and cleaning the pavements, urban furniture and rubbish containers.

“We have activated an action protocol to prevent the propagation of the virus and this is one of the main measures we have adopted”, explained Cuevas Mayor Antonio Fernandez.

“Every day the same tasks are being carried out until the whole town and the Cuevas outlying districts have been completed to start the itinerary again in the event the alert continues.”



