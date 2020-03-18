Sky Sports announce you can now suspend your TV package for free in wake of sporting cancellations







It has been revealed that Sky have reversed their decision and are now allowing subscribers to pause their sports packages without charge.

Schedules have been drastically impacted of late, with sporting fixtures and events around the world being postponed and cancelled due to the pandemic.

Sky announced that subscribers to their sports channels can now pause their subscriptions without charge after telling customers this would not be the case.

A statement from Sky read: “While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period.

“Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 sports channels.”