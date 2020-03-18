Liverpool will NOT be Premier League champions if coronavirus leads to season being cancelled says UEFA President







UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has stated Liverpool will not be awarded the Premier League title if coronavirus forces the season to end prematurely.

Ceferin said: ‘I’ve seen and heard some again fake news that UEFA will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now.

‘I can say that it’s not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn’t recommend anything like that to any association or league.’

Some have argued for Liverpool to be awarded the title as it is almost inevitable that they would have gone on to claim the first Premier League crown in their history and first top-flight title for 30 years.

They currently sit 25 points clear at the top ahead of Manchester City.

The same has been said of other countries such as Barcelona leading the LaLiga title race but Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales said: ‘I cannot guarantee that the competition will end, as others have risked saying, before June 30.





‘It is unfair that the competition ends with the classification as it is now.’

With Euro 2020 postponed until next year, there is time in the summer to complete matches if the coronvirus situation is deemed acceptable to return to football.





If the season is declared ‘unfinishable’ there could be myriad legal issues and Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping there is time to complete the remaining fixtures.