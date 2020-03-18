Latest Coronavirus Statistics From Spain And Around The World







Worldometer resets at midnight GMT and here are the latest statistics in Spain and around the world. Spain currently has 11,826 cases with 1,884 new cases and 533 deaths including 191 new fatalities. Let’s look at other countries.

China has 80,881 cases with no new cases

Italy has 31,506 with 3,526 new cases

Iran has 16,169 cases with 1,178 new cases

Spain has 11,826 cases with 1,884 new cases

Germany has 9,367 cases with 2,095 new cases

S. Korea has 8,320 cases with 84 new cases

France has 7,730 cases with 1,097 new cases

USA has 6,439 cases with 1,776 new cases

UK has 1,950 cases with 407 new cases

China has no new cases which is good news for Europe as we try to contain the virus.

In breaking news, the USA has 1,776 new cases and 23 new fatalities. Germany has 2,095 cases with 9 new deaths. France has 1,097 new cases and 27 new deaths.

Italy has 3,526 new cases and 345 new fatalities and Bergamo has run out of intensive care beds. Unions are demanding the closure of post offices after the deaths of 2 postal workers in Italy who were working until a few days ago.

There are now a total of 198,212 coronavirus cases globally with 7,965 deaths including 81,734 who have recovered. In active cases of currently infected patients worldwide, 94% are in mild condition and 6% are in critical condition.

We will keep you updated 24/7.