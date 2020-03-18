King Felipe VI Gives an Emotive Speech About the State of Spain Under the Coronavirus Crisis







The King of Spain, Felipe VI, began his speech by acknowledging that these moments are ones of great uncertainty. He contends that this medical crisis is not just a national worry in Spain but all over Europe and the rest of the globe.

He argues that all Spaniards should feel protected although this crisis puts their customs and lifestyle at risk, but more importantly their health. Overall, the king has tried to communicate a message of hope and solidarity to boost the spirits of those who are in quarantine and to those who have lost loved ones.

King Felipe VI also gives thanks to the professional medical teams who he calls “Spain’s vanguard in the fight against the disease, [they] are our first line of defence”.





“We must unite towards a unified objective: to overcome this grave situation” the king affirmed. He asked for a “collective effort” as we are “all part of the solution to the crisis”.





“There are moments in the history of peoples in which reality will test us, in a difficult, painful, and even extreme way. Moments that will test the very values a society holds and the capacity of the state” to overcome them, he argued.

Finally, he added that we are facing a new and different crisis, which is both serious, grave, and unprecedented but that this will simply be a parenthesis in our lives until we return to normality. He gives a message of hope and solidarity by affirming that a collective effort on all sides will ultimately allow us to win the war on the coronavirus.