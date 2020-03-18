Finestrat rolls out its Disinfection Plan







POST boxes, bins and entrances to supermarkets are among areas being disinfected in Finestrat as the council rolls out its Disinfection Plan.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor, Juan Francisco Perez, said “areas of more contact, such as the entrances to the commercial establishments that remain open, the mailbox panels on urbanisations and in rural areas as well as waste collection points” will be targeted.

Meanwhile, face to face services have been minimised in line with Government restrictions.

Public inquiries during the ‘state of alarm’ can be made by calling 96 587 81 00 (9am to 1pm) or by emailing: contacta@finestrat.org or www.ayto-finestrat.es.

The Local Police can be contacted 24 hours a day on 639 620 690 and the Generalitat is available to solve business or labour queries on 900 35 31 35. In the event of a possible case of coronavirus, call 900 3000 555.