Could There Be The First American Woman Vice-President – Joe Biden Wins Florida Primary







Joe Biden, former Vice-President of the United States has just won the Florida primary in a blow to his fellow democrat, Bernie Saunders. He is among Democratic candidates for the Presidential election of 2020 and has stated he will choose a woman as his running mate. Biden winning the state of Florida has given him a considerable boost in delegates as he battles Vermont Senator, Bernie Saunders for the Democratic nomination. -- Advertisement --



Sunshine State voters joined those in Arizona and Illinois in heading to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday’s elections come at a time when state and local officials are clearly worried about asking Americans to leave their homes as many are anxious and self-isolating in an effort to slow the movement of coronavirus.

Amid anecdotal reports of low turnout and hand sanitizer shortages, Tuesday’s contests unfolded under a cloud of uncertainty at the same time that the number of reported coronavirus cases continued to grow by hundreds every hour.

After announcing his commitment to selecting a woman as his running mate, Biden is prepared to run a “vigorous vetting process” to determine his vice president pick should he become the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a Biden campaign official. Joe Biden is familiar with the process of selecting a Vice Presidential candidate, having been on the opposite end of the process.

So here is the selection of top candidates for his running mate. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, Stacey Abrams, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate in Georgia and Michelle Obama, wife of former President Obama along with Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

Michelle Obama has consistently maintained that she will not be running for office but the money is on Elizabeth Warren who has run a high profile campaign against Biden, recently bowing out.

Biden has been upfront about the Massachusetts Senator being on his vice-presidential shortlist saying “I’d add Senator Warren to the list but she’s going to be very angry at my having said that”. According to CNN, they have many opposing views.

Who Biden is going to pick is anybody’s guess but it will certainly be a woman and that is undoubtedly progression.