Assistance for Campello’s vulnerable residents in Costa Blanca







Proteccion Civil volunteers in Campello are keeping the elderly and those with mobility problems supplied with medication and food. Earlier this week the town hall explained that while the Valencia region remains in lockdown, Proteccion Civil members would assist those who were unable to leave their homes by collecting medication from the chemists.“A special number, 672213446, has been assigned to respond to these cases,” the town hall announced, explaining that a Proteccion Civil volunteer would answer the caller, attend to their request and take the medication to their home. The town hall has now announced that this has been extended to essential food supplies, which volunteers will also bring to residents whose age or disability prevents them from leaving their homes. The service will remain in place until further notice, the town hall said.