Altea’s public-spirited Chinese bazaars in Costa Blanca







The owners of Altea’s Chinese bazaars have donated facemasks to the town hall.“The masks will be used by the Policia Local and other municipal employees who need them so they can safely carry out their public service jobs,” said Participation councillor Maria Antonia Lavios.“Public-spirited actions like these in the complicated and exceptional times that we are living through making us value all the more the generosity of the public, in this case, Altea’s Chinese residents,” she added.“With the help and willpower of society we shall overcome this difficult period,” Lavios said, stressing the importance of making the effort and responsibility to remain indoors to conquer the coronavirus.