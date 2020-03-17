Rugby No More: Rugby Football Union suspends all activity in England







The Rugby Football Union has suspended all levels of the game in England until 14 April.

The RFU said all activity, including club training, league and cup matches, and rugby education courses, will be stopped.

A statement said: “The decision has been taken in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.

“Where possible, players at all levels are encouraged to maintain their own personal fitness and keep active during this time, while following government guidelines about safe distance and safe exercise environments.”

“The RFU will continue to review and monitor government advice and will provide detailed updates on the impact to the season in the coming weeks.”

The quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, scheduled for 3, 4 and 5 April, have also been postponed.

The Pro14 and Top 14 leagues were suspended indefinitely last week.

The RFU said its decision to suspend all rugby activity came after Monday’s government advice, which included avoiding “non-essential” travel and contact with others.

The English Premiership was suspended for five weeks also.