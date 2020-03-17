Mallorca Airport: Homeless man ‘kills himself’ by jumping from sixth floor







A man is believed to have committed suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of an airport in Mallorca.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at Son Sant Joan airport.

Investigators working on the case say the man, who is yet to be identified, was homeless and had taken refuge inside the building.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that several members of staff witnessed the man propel himself over the barrier.

Security staff rushed to the man’s aid on the landing floor, immediately notifying the emergency services, however, due to the severity of the injuries he sustained from the impact, paramedics could not do anything to save his life, certifying his death on arrival.

The Policia Nacional arrived a short time later.

Investigators are treating the death as a possible suicide, ruling out third party involvement.