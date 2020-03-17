





MALAGA MAN ARRESTED FOR STRING OF VIOLENT ROBBERIES ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

POLICIA Nacional has arrested a 28-year-old man whom they consider responsible for three alleged crimes of robbery with violence.

As reported by the Malaga Provincial Police Station, on one occasion he acted with a sidekick that investigators are still looking for.

The crook threatened his victims with a sharp object and pretended to be carrying a firearm to confuse and intimidate the workers of the establishments.

During the robbery of the taxi driver, he acted quickly and violently and caused minor injuries to the driver’s neck and hands. The culprit managed to take away his mobile phone and cash. After several investigations, officers managed to identify, locate and arrest the man as the alleged person responsible for three violent robberies, thanks to a special search operation. He had committed the assaults in a very specific area and used the same modus operandi in all cases and wore similar clothing, decked out in a black hooded coat and aviator sunglasses. A search carried out at the home of the person under investigation uncovered various items of clothing that had been used in the alleged robberies.