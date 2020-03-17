Important Message For The Elderly In Spain Re Prescriptions – Good News From A Landlord For His Tenants







Salud Responder has issued a statement regarding prescriptions. A member of the Facebook group Coronavirus in Andalucia – Expats Group has said she received an email stating that from now on if you are taking a medication and need a new prescription, you do not have to go to the GP.

The statement says just call the health department and they will load them on the card. The purpose of this measure is to assist the health centers and avoid contact with other patients. The phone number for this in Spain is 955 54 5060.

Another member of the group called the number and realized they only speak in Spanish. We advise you to ask a bilingual friend or relative to call on your behalf until they hopefully institute an English speaking service.

In another heartwarming post on the FB group, a gentleman has said that from today he is “letting all his tenants know that they will not have to pay next month’s rent. He says this should afford them the ability to stay home from work with their families and slow the spread of the virus. In these uncertain times, we all must do our part to help out our community. I am calling on landlords everywhere to do the same”.

This is such a wonderful gesture and others in the group have said they will follow suit.