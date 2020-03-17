French TV Chef Joffrey Charles Opens Costa Del Sol Food Delivery Service – A Free Meal Each Week For An Elderly Person







French TV Chef, Joffrey Charles is opening a food delivery service on the Costa Del Sol starting Monday, March 23rd. Catering By Joffrey had to close due to the lockdown but the business has adapted. Joffrey regularly features on Channel 4’s “A New Life In The Sun” which aired only yesterday.

As a show of gratitude for all the kindness the Costa Del Sol community have shown Joffrey when he had to close his fine dining restaurant in La Cala De Mijas, he will be donating a free meal to a vulnerable elderly person in the community each week.

-- Advertisement --



The service will deliver outside your door and will cover the Coast from La Cala to Elviria, it will operate 7 days a week from 5pm-10pm. Customers who enjoyed his culinary creations at Joffrey’s restaurant previously can now have some firm favorites delivered. Notably, his acclaimed French onion soup, chicken liver parfait with Joffrey’s homemade fig jam, beef bourguignon, and his famous creme brulee.

Please take a look at his menu below which includes vegan and vegetarian options. He will be charging 29 euros for two courses and 34 euros for three courses with free delivery. More detailed information is provided below including giving 24 hours notice for orders, as this is not a takeaway service.

Menu For ChefJoffrey@Home

Starters

Goats cheese with a tomato salad (vegetarian)

Homemade chicken liver parfait with fig & apricot jam & a hazelnut crumb

French onion soup

Salmon gravlax with avocado puree

Mains

Homemade beef bourguignon

Coq au vin with chive mash & seasonal vegetables

Wild mushroom risotto with smoked garlic croquettes (vegan risotto upon request)

Pan-fried salmon, potatoes rosti, carrot puree & seasonal vegetables with a beurre blanc sauce

Desserts

Chocolate fondant with custard

Homemade rice pudding with roasted pears & salted caramel

Creme brulee

2 courses for 29 euro, 3 courses for 34 euro. Free delivery to your door, cash payments only, covering La Cala to Elviria. Open 7 days a week, 5pm-10pm. Orders need to be sent with 24 hours notice, to chefjoffrey2020@gmail.com.

Call Debbie on 622 49 57 71. Deliveries start on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.