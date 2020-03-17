Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli Team member tests positive







Melbourne – A member of tyre supplier Pirelli’s Formula 1 team has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian tyre company said the person is “following all the relevant procedures put in place by the health authorities”.

They had “not had any contact with third parties that required anyone else to take special preventative measures”.

Pirelli added it was “closely monitoring the situation in line with public health policies and company guidelines”.

It is the second positive test by an F1 team member, after a McLaren employee’s illness led to the cancellation of the opening Grand Prix season race in Australia.

The first four races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China have also all been postponed.

The scheduled fifth and sixth races in the Netherlands and Spain, on 3 and 10 May, are set to be officially called off in the coming days.

The F1 has said it hopes to start the season in Europe at the end of May, but it is working with global agencies with contingency plans that are all dependent on the development of coronavirus worldwide.