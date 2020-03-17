Coronavirus Infection Growth Seems to Have Been Reversed in Costa Del Sol’s Malaga







It now looks as if the coronavirus infection growth has been reversed in Costa del Sol’s Malaga, as “only” 43 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The 24 hours before that, 55 new cases were confirmed, meaning that today’s numbers are 22% lower.

Malaga has been the epicentre of the infections in Andalucía, with 70% of all the cases at the beginning of the outbreak. That number is now down to 40%.

In total, there are now 278 infected people in the Malaga province. 97 of them are hospitalised and the other 175 are in home isolation. To date, 6 deaths have been confirmed in the area.