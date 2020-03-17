Cleaning and disinfecting stepped up in Adra on Costa Almeria to combat spread of coronavirus







ADRA council has stepped up cleaning and disinfection efforts in public spaces as one of the extraordinary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and in accordance with regional and national rulings.

Among the sites being treated are children’s playgrounds, bio-health parks, urban furniture, school entrances and the areas around medical centres.

-- Advertisement --



The council said the works will be extended throughout the municipality on the busiest streets and zones, such as around supermarkets, pharmacies and businesses which are still able to provide a public service under the current state of alarm.

The council reported it had reorganised municipal personnel to carry out the washing down and disinfecting as effectively as possible and contribute to containing the spread of Covid-19.

It has also in accordance with national government and Junta de Andalucia proposals established a telematic public attention service by municipal administrative staff.

Residents who need to carry out any municipal process should therefore call 950 400 400 between 9am and 2pm or use the telematics website sede.adra.es.

Essential services include rubbish collection, street cleaning, municipal building cleaning, and any other regular function which contributes to the cleanliness and hygiene of the municipality, as well as essential public services like the cemetery and public lighting.

The local authority said it had established a series of measures to protect municipal workers from catching the virus in accordance with Health Ministry recommendations on prevention and contention, including the provision of gloves, hydro-alcoholic gels and soaps.