Breaking: Footballer Peter Whittingham dies age 35







English footballer and fan favourite Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

Reports state he was in intensive care after falling down stairs at his home.

The winger started his career at boyhood club Aston Villa making 56 appearances in the first team before spending 10 years at Cardiff City.

His last team were Blackburn Rovers in 2018.

Tributes have poured in across social media for the fan favourite.

One tweet said: ‘Whitts’ was one of the most laidback professional footballers I met during my journalism career, but behind that quiet exterior was a man passionate about playing for City (Cardiff). He was a one-off special talent who had magnificent technique. It was fabulous to watch him in action.’

Former Blues team-mate Michael Chopra tweeted: ‘Absolutely devastated to hear about my old teammate whitts what a legend you are i had some special memories with you and cant thank you enough for what you did on and off the pitch for me so sad to lose you mate at such a young age my deepest condolence to the family RIP Whitts.’

Whittingham was in the 2008 FA Cup teams against Barnsley in the semi-final and Portsmouth in the final, both at Wembley Stadium.

He was back at Wembley for the 2012 League Cup final against Liverpool and helped Mackay’s squad win the Championship title a year later.

Whittingham was named in the Championship team of the year and was voted Cardiff player of the year twice.

His winning goal against Barnsley in 2011 was Football League goal of the season.

The man from Nuneaton was also named in the Football League Team of the Decade (2005-15).