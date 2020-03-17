All outings must be ‘SOLO’ confirms Spain’s ‘toughened’ State of Alarm restrictions







Spain has toughened its State of Alarm restrictions on citizen’s movements, which confines the public under house arrest for at least another 13/14 more days – unless absolutely necessary – to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). All outings must be made ‘solo’, whether it’s by foot, car, or public transport, reiterated Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, today.

“If you have to leave home to buy essentials, or travel to and from work, you must be unaccompanied,” he confirmed. “The same also applies to going to the bank or the pharmacy.” Dog walkers must also be ‘unaccompanied’, he clarified. The only exception is accompanying the elderly/minors to hospital or medical centres.

-- Advertisement --



Both law enforcement and military troops across Spain are ensuring that anyone out on the country’s streets are ‘alone’ for ‘essential’ purposes only, and maintaining a distance of between one and a half and two meters from others, to help contain the coronavirus.

Those travelling for work-related reasons, whether it’s by car or public transport, should also carry documentation and/or a certificate from their employer, to avoid heavy fines for not complying with the State of Alarm rules.