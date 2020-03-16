Spain Has 7845 Coronavirus Cases With 1454 New Cases – Latest Statistics From Spain And The World







The latest Spanish statistics on COVID-19 show 7,845 cases with 1,454 new cases according to Worldometer. There have been 292 total fatalities of which 96 cases are new. 272 patients in Spain are in critical condition. How does this compare with the rest of the world?

China has 80,851 cases with 7 new cases

-- Advertisement --



Italy has 24,747 cases with 3,590 new cases

Iran has 13,938 cases with 1,209 new cases

S. Korea has 8,162 cases with 76 new cases

Spain has 7,845 cases with 1,454 new cases

Germany has 5,813 cases with 1,214 new cases

France has 5,423 cases with 924 new cases

USA has 3,680 cases with 737 new cases

UK has 1,391 cases with 251 new cases

USA is showing a 20.02 percent rise, the UK an 18.04 percent rise and Spain an 18.53 percent rise.

As many as 80% of the UK population are expected to be infected with coronavirus in the next 12 months with up to 15% or 7.9 million people requiring hospitalization. This is according to a secret briefing from Public Health England for senior NHS officials seen by The Guardian newspaper.

All New York City schools will shut down and stay closed for at least a month and there are 54 new cases in Canada.

Worldwide there are 737,373 cases of coronavirus. We will keep updating you 24/7.