Spain Closes its Land Borders to All Except Residents and Spanish Nationals







The border control will not affect any goods being transported in order to ease the flow of supplies. Spain will now control its land borders in order to contain the expansion of the coronavirus. The government decided yesterday to suspend the Schengen treaty, after following advice from the European Ministry of Health and Interior.

“Only Spaniards, residents, cross-border citizens, and those who can accredit reasons of force majerure or diplomatic status will be allowed access” explained the Minister of Interior Affairs, Grande-Marlaska. However, this will not affect the transport of goods.

“Our objective is to bend the curve of rising cases, on both a national and European level” he reiterated. This measure will not affect the territories of Andorra or Gibraltar and will be enforced for a minimum of 15 days which could be extended if approved by Congress.