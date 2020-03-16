Fire wrecks yacht at Mallorca’s Puerto Portals marina







A FIRE completely wrecked a yacht moored at the exclusive Puerto Portals marina.

The blaze broke broke out early on Sunday morning, the flames sending up huge plumes of smoke visible from quite some distance and creating an even greater nuisance for residents of the area already under strict coronavirus restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



For some 10 hours firefighters from Calvia, Inca and Llujmajor battled the fire, which it appeared started in the engine room and extended throughout the boat.

In the end it sank and the port authorities had to put up three floating barriers up to contain fuel leaks.

According to reports there was no-one on board the yacht when the fire started. The only reported injury was a Guardia Civil officer who twisted his ankle during the emergency operation.